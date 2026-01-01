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Source: New Zealand Police

Attribute to Detective Senior Sergeant Jo Carolan:

Police and Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) investigating the fatal house fire on Whitehall Street, on 14 May 2026 have determined the fire is not suspicious.

Investigations indicate the fire originated in one of the bedrooms. An electrical fault was considered but has been ruled out as a contributing factor.

The matter has been referred to the Coroner, and at this stage, no criminal proceedings are being considered.

Police and FENZ are reminding the public of the importance of working smoke alarms and urge all households to regularly check that their alarms are installed and functioning properly.

This fire was heartbreaking and a tragedy for the family. Police and FENZ extend their deepest sympathies to the whānau.

While the family are grateful for the support from the community, they are requesting privacy at this time.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/29/update-5-fatal-house-fire-mairehau/