Thief’s expensive roadie stalled

Post

Source: New Zealand Police

Please attribute to Senior Sergeant Shaun Jones, Whanganui Police

A career shoplifter who amassed over $35,000 in clothing and other stock from businesses all over the lower North Island was stopped on her way home from another crime spree yesterday.

Late yesterday morning Police were contacted by a member of the public in the Manawatu area in relation to a vehicle being driven erratically.

At about 12.30pm Police located and pulled over the vehicle travelling north of Levin.

The driver, who was wanted to interview in relation to numerous retail thefts, was taken into custody immediately.

The stolen merchandise from the thefts has not yet been recovered, and inquiries will continue in relation this.

The 35-year-old Wainuiomata woman will appear in the Whanganui District Court today charged with numerous shoplifting offences, fraud, receiving and possession of drug utensils.

“It takes all of us to keep our communities safe, and we acknowledge retailers who continue to report matters to us,” says Senior Sergeant Jones.

If you see any unlawful or suspicious activity, please contact Police.

If it is happening now, or you have immediate concerns for you or someone else’s safety, call 111.

Information after the fact or in non-emergencies can be reported online at 105.police.govt.nz, clicking “Make a Report” or by calling 105.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

ENDS.

Issued by Police Media Centre

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/29/thiefs-expensive-roadie-stalled/