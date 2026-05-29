Speed Cubing World Record Shattered in the Philippines

Source: Media Outreach

TAGAYTAY CITY, PHILIPPINES – Media OutReach Newswire – 29 May 2026 – Southeast Asia has made its mark on the global speed cubing stage.

In a moment that electrified the international speed cubing community, Filipino prodigy Crimson Arradaza shattered the 3x3x3 One-Handed World Record with a blistering 5.33-second solve at the inaugural Philippine National Speed Cubing Open, organised by the Asian Mind Sports Association (AMSA) and the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC).

Held from 27–28 May at the Tagaytay City Combat Arena, the tournament was the first major nationally-backed speed cubing event under the Philippine Olympic movement — and immediately, it made history.

Arradaza’s stunning performance broke the previous 5.66-second record set by Switzerland’s Dhruva Sai Meruva in 2024. More significantly, it pushed the boundaries of what many believed possible in one-handed solving, placing the Philippines in the spotlight of global mind sports. It is an extraordinary achievement for the rising speed cubing powerhouse.

“I have been speed cubing for the past four years and this is the best birthday gift for myself,” said Arradaza, who turned 15 the day before.

The teenager from Baguio City travelled eight hours to compete in Tagaytay, accompanied by his parents — a powerful reminder of the sacrifices and support behind every young champion.

“This is not just a Philippine achievement. This is an Asian achievement,” said AMSA Director-General Jim Yu. “The future of mind sports belongs to the younger generation, and today the Philippines showed the world what Southeast Asian talent is capable of.”

POC President Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino and Tagaytay City Mayor Ross Tolentino were also present to witness the historic achievement.

“Sports is not only about physical strength. It is also about mental sharpness, discipline, and focus,” said POC President Tolentino. “Filipinos are naturally talented in mind sports, and this world record proves we can compete with the very best globally.”

Beyond competition, the two-day event featured referee training programmes, operational workshops, and development dialogues aimed at strengthening the speed cubing ecosystem.

AMSA reaffirmed its commitment to developing mind sports across Asia through partnerships with National Olympic Committees, federations, and local organisers.

The organisation plans to continue growing regional competitions, talent pathways, livestream infrastructure, referee systems, youth engagement programmes, and international exchanges to elevate mind sports to unprecedented mainstream recognition across Asia.

Hashtag: #AMSA

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.