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Source: New Zealand Police

An alleged shoplifter’s dash for freedom through a West Auckland shopping centre saw him outpaced by a Police officer.

Just after midday on 21 May, Waitematā officers were at the centre on a shoplifting prevention operation.

Officer in Charge of New Lynn Police Station, Sergeant Samantha Cox, says security alerted Police to a male who had returned to a store and allegedly attempted to shoplift.

“A plainclothes officer was directed to the suspect’s location.

“The officer approached the man and instructed him to wait for uniformed officers, but the suspect fled the store.”

The officer gave chase and pursued the man through the mall and into the carpark where he was successfully apprehended.

Footage of the foot pursuit and arrest can be viewed here.

Sergeant Cox says the quick identification of the man by retail staff helped get a recidivist offender off the streets.

“This type of offending, no matter the scale, has a negative impact on our local businesses.

“Police will continue to target these offenders and hold them to account.”

A 50-year-old man was remanded in custody on unrelated charges. Further charges are being considered.

ENDS.

Frankie Le Roy/NZ Police.

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/29/officer-sets-the-pace-in-foot-chase/