New Forum begins long-term collaboration for Waitākere Ranges Heritage Area

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Source: Auckland Council

The newly established Waitākere Ranges Heritage Area Forum will hold its first public meeting on Monday 8 June 2026 at the Arataki Visitor Centre, marking the beginning of a new phase of collaboration for the long-term care and protection of Te Wao Nui ā Tiriwa – the Waitākere Ranges.

The Forum was established by Auckland Council following the signing of the Waitākere Ranges Heritage Area Deed of Acknowledgement in October 2025, and brings together representatives from Te Kawerau ā Maki, Auckland Council Governing Body, the Waitākere Ranges Local Board and the Crown.

The Forum is a joint committee established under the Local Government Act 2002 with a role is to support implementation of the Deed of Acknowledgement and promote the objectives of the Waitākere Ranges Heritage Area Act 2008.

Over the years ahead it will provide a collaborative space for long-term planning, coordination and shared thinking around the future of the Heritage Area. The Forum will make recommendations and provide advice, rather than be a decision-making body. Ownership and statutory decision-making over public land remains with Auckland Council and the Crown.

Forum members are:

• Mark Allen (Auckland Council, Waitākere Ranges Local Board)

• Edward Ashby (Te Kawerau ā Maki)

• Cr Shane Henderson (Auckland Council, Waitākere Ward)

• Ashleigh McDonald (Te Kawerau ā Maki)

• Greg Presland (Auckland Council, Waitākere Ranges Local Board)

• Alex Rogers (Department of Conservation | Te Papa Atawhai)

• Hannah Slade (Auckland Council, Waitākere Ranges Local Board)

• Rewi Spraggon (Te Kawerau ā Maki)

• Tame Taratu (Te Kawerau ā Maki)

• Cr Ken Turner (Auckland Council, Waitākere Ward)

• Josie Wall (Te Kawerau ā Maki)

Forum member Rewi Spraggon says the first public meeting is an opportunity to begin building a long-term relationship with the wider community.

“Te Wao Nui ā Tiriwa, the Waitākere Ranges, are the lungs of this great city and an ancient presence within the landscape of Tāmaki Makaurau since time immemorial. We Te Kawerau ā Maki have been guardians of this taonga for centuries, and this Forum creates space for us to share our knowledge and history with the wider community while progressing the enhancement of the area’s heritage features and values, including the re-establishment of our marae at Te Henga.”

Te Kawerau Iwi Tiaki Trust Chief Executive Edward Ashby says the Forum reflects a shared commitment to protecting one of Tāmaki Makaurau’s most significant natural and cultural landscapes.

“Our priority has always been the long-term wellbeing of Te Wao Nui ā Tiriwa, while recognising that it is treasured and enjoyed by many people. The Forum gives us a way to work more closely with our partners and communities, and to put kaitiakitanga into action in a practical and constructive way.

“This is a step-change in ensuring the national significance of this place is advocated for, that we have a plan for how to implement the Act, and that we are coordinated in our efforts to uplift the mana of the land and all people that live here and visit.”

Chair of the Waitākere Ranges Local Board Mark Allen says the Forum fills a long-standing gap.

“Our local board has advocated for a forum like this for many years, for a place where issues affecting the Heritage Area can be discussed by the people and organisations who can actually make a difference. This Forum strengthens tangata whenua participation and gives our community clearer pathways to be part of the conversation.”

Department of Conservation representative Alex Rogers welcomes the opportunity for a more joined-up approach.

“Te Wao Nui ā Tiriwa is a biodiversity and ecological treasure not just for Tāmaki Makaurau, but for Aotearoa as a whole. Challenges like pests and climate change do not respect boundaries. This Forum creates a more coordinated way of working together to protect and enhance the Heritage Area for future generations.”

Waitākere Ward Councillor Ken Turner says the establishment of the Forum provides a shared structure that fosters better collaboration among all those who hold Waitākere Ranges heritage.

“All of us hold the Waitākere Ranges in our hearts. Since the establishment of the Super City, the Ranges have slipped from the spotlight, and by working beside each other in a smarter, collaborative way through this forum, we will reestablish the Waitākere Ranges’ mana for all those who live, love and visit them.”

The Forum has already begun early discussions around a long-term strategic framework for the Heritage Area, alongside future work programmes and approaches to monitoring environmental and community outcomes under the Act.

Early conversations will also explore the Forum’s potential role in supporting:

• track re-opening in the Heritage Area

• environmental restoration and biodiversity protection

• climate resilience and adaptation

• sustainable tourism and visitor management

• smarter long-term access and transport thinking

• local economic and educational opportunities

• protection of the natural and cultural values of the Heritage Area.

The first business meeting will cover:

• establishment matters including appointment of a Chair and Deputy Chair

• opportunities for public input

• discussion of future strategic planning

• presentations and discussion on current issues affecting the Heritage Area.

Meetings will be open to the public, and Forum members have expressed a strong desire to remain grounded in the ngahere (forest/bush) and local communities, with Arataki Visitor Centre selected as an important place to begin that journey.

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/29/new-forum-begins-long-term-collaboration-for-waitkere-ranges-heritage-area/