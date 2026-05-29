Le Méridien Phuket Mai Khao Beach Resort Tackles ‘Travel Fatigue’ with 25-Hour Stay Experience

Post

Source: Media Outreach

PHUKET, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 29 May 2026 – As travel trends shift toward shorter, more intentional getaways, time has become an increasingly valuable luxury for modern families. Yet for many travellers, particularly those on short breaks, rigid hotel check-in and check-out times can reduce the amount of quality time spent at the destination. Recognising this evolving need, Le Méridien Phuket Mai Khao Beach Resort is rethinking the traditional hotel stay experience with greater flexibility designed to help families make the most of every moment together.

Source: Le Méridien Phuket Mai Khao Beach Resort

The demand for more adaptable hospitality is a defining feature of the current travel landscape. According to the Expedia Group Unpack ’26 report, travellers are increasingly moving away from rigid itineraries in favour of ‘Hotel Hopping’ and intentional, experience-led stays that offer greater value and flexibility. Across the Asia-Pacific region, this shift has turned time into a top-tier luxury. As travellers seek higher-value escapes that reflect their personal passions, the ability to customise stay durations has become a critical factor in holiday satisfaction, allowing for more relaxed arrivals, unhurried meals, and meaningful time together that isn’t dictated by a standard 2:00 PM check-in.

Responding to this shift, Le Méridien Phuket Mai Khao Beach Resort has amplified its luxury philosophy with its signature 25-hour stay experience, which allows guests to check in at a time that suits their schedule and enjoy a full, flexible experience from arrival.

“In the current travel climate, time is the new luxury, especially for families balancing busy schedules,” said Jirarat Ninpradub, General Manager of Le Méridien Phuket Mai Khao Beach Resort. “We designed the 25-hour stay experience to return control to our guests, removing the anxiety of the ticking clock that often accompanies traditional hotel stays. By offering this flexibility, we ensure that our guests can settle in at their own pace and fully immerse themselves in the Mai Khao lifestyle without feeling rushed.”

Located on the quiet shores of Mai Khao, the resort supports a slower pace of travel through family-friendly room configurations, expansive open spaces, and curated on-site experiences. This approach allows guests to enjoy a seamless and self-contained stay without the pressure of fixed hotel schedules.

While the 25-hour stay is available until 30 June 2026, the resort continues to evolve its seasonal programming and exclusive Marriott Bonvoy member offers to meet the needs of year-round travellers.

For more information on additional offers, visit Le Méridien Phuket Mai Khao Beach Resort Official Website.

Hashtag: #LeMéridienPhuketMaiKhaoBeachResort

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.