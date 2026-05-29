Greenhouse gas emissions (industry and household): Year ended 2024 – Stats NZ information release

Source: Statistics New Zealand Greenhouse gas emissions (industry and household): Year ended 2024 – information release 29 May 2026 Greenhouse gas emissions statistics include the emissions by gas type for both industries and households, the emissions intensity (emissions in relation to GDP/economic output) for industries, and tourism-related emissions. Industry and household emissions estimates use the latest New Zealand Greenhouse Gas Inventory data from the Ministry for the Environment and show updated production-based gross emissions for the years ended December 2007 through to 2024, on a System of Environmental-Economic Accounts (SEEA) basis. Key facts Year ended December 2024 compared with year ended December 2023 Gross greenhouse gas emissions from New Zealand’s industries and households were 78,123 kilotonnes (kt) of carbon dioxide equivalent. This is a slight decrease of 0.03 percent (25 kt) compared with 2023.

Household emissions decreased by 0.8 percent (67 kt) due mainly to a decrease in transport emissions.

Industry-related emissions increased 0.1 percent (42 kt) due mainly to an increase in service industries emissions.

The largest changes to industry emissions were: electricity, gas, water, and waste services, up 15.6 percent (960 kt), driven by electricity and gas supply transport, postal, and warehousing, up 3.1 percent (191 kt), driven by rail, water, air, and other transport agriculture, down 0.4 percent (186 kt), driven mainly by dairy cattle farming manufacturing, down 10.0 percent (907 kt), driven mainly by petroleum, chemical, polymer, and rubber product manufacturing.

Emissions from industries were 89.4 percent of the total, with the remaining 10.6 percent from households.

Emissions attributable to tourism in 2024 accounted for 5.4 percent of total emissions.