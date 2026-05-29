Greenhouse gas emissions (industry and household): Year ended 2024 – Stats NZ information release

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Source: Statistics New Zealand
Greenhouse gas emissions (industry and household): Year ended 2024 – information release
29 May 2026
Greenhouse gas emissions statistics include the emissions by gas type for both industries and households, the emissions intensity (emissions in relation to GDP/economic output) for industries, and tourism-related emissions.
Industry and household emissions estimates use the latest New Zealand Greenhouse Gas Inventory data from the Ministry for the Environment and show updated production-based gross emissions for the years ended December 2007 through to 2024, on a System of Environmental-Economic Accounts (SEEA) basis.
Key facts
Year ended December 2024 compared with year ended December 2023
- Gross greenhouse gas emissions from New Zealand’s industries and households were 78,123 kilotonnes (kt) of carbon dioxide equivalent. This is a slight decrease of 0.03 percent (25 kt) compared with 2023.
- Household emissions decreased by 0.8 percent (67 kt) due mainly to a decrease in transport emissions.
- Industry-related emissions increased 0.1 percent (42 kt) due mainly to an increase in service industries emissions.
- The largest changes to industry emissions were:
- electricity, gas, water, and waste services, up 15.6 percent (960 kt), driven by electricity and gas supply
- transport, postal, and warehousing, up 3.1 percent (191 kt), driven by rail, water, air, and other transport
- agriculture, down 0.4 percent (186 kt), driven mainly by dairy cattle farming
- manufacturing, down 10.0 percent (907 kt), driven mainly by petroleum, chemical, polymer, and rubber product manufacturing.
- Emissions from industries were 89.4 percent of the total, with the remaining 10.6 percent from households.
- Emissions attributable to tourism in 2024 accounted for 5.4 percent of total emissions.