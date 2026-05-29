Government support for Hawke’s Bay growers

Post

Source: New Zealand Government

The Government is supporting Hawke’s Bay growers to investigate what would be required for a successful farmer-led purchase of the McCain Foods’ vegetable processing site in Hastings, Agriculture Minister Todd McClay says.

“I’ve met with growers, local MPs Katie Nimon, Catherine Wedd and Minister Mike Butterick as well as mayors from the region and this week my officials from the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) visited to speak to those on-the-ground and gather more information,” Mr McClay says.

“The Government is committing $50,000 for the first stage of a feasibility study to assess what is required for a grower-led purchase of the site to be commercially viable.”

Mr McClay says he is getting regular updates on the situation.

“I know this is a difficult time for the more than 100 Hawke’s Bay growers impacted by the site’s closure and the rural communities they belong to.

“I’ve asked my officials to remain in close contact with growers and to provide their expertise where required.”

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/29/government-support-for-hawkes-bay-growers/