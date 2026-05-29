Close call in Whangārei

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Source: New Zealand Police

Swerving in front of Police turned out to be a case of ‘right place, right time’ for a Whangārei man having a heart attack on Monday.

Senior Sergeant Rene Rakete, Whangārei Response Manager, says at around 11am officers out searching for a wanted person thought they had found him when they spotted a car weaving across Western Hills Drive.

“Units pulled this vehicle over but quickly realised this wasn’t who they were looking for.

“The driver was clearly in distress, he was sweating and experiencing severe chest pains, which was making it difficult for him to control the vehicle.”

The man explained to officers he was trying to get to the hospital for medical help.

“Our officers quickly transferred the man into their Police vehicle and took him to the emergency department under red and blue lights,” Senior Sergeant Rakete says.

“We assisted in getting him to hospital quicker and safer.”

Upon arrival at the hospital the officers ensured the man was taken straight to the front of the queue, where he was promptly assessed by the emergency team and given life-saving treatment.

“Hospital staff thanked our officers, saying their actions demonstrated exceptional situational awareness, compassion, and teamwork,” he says.

“They played a crucial role in ensuring the patient received urgent care without delay.”

Senior Sergeant Rakete says once the man was in the safe hands of hospital staff the officers returned to his vehicle and drove it to the hospital so it would be there for him when he was discharged.

“This is the other side of policing, helping those in need.

“This man was in the right place at the right time and was able to get the urgent medical care he needed.”

ENDS.

Amanda Wieneke/NZ Police

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/29/close-call-in-whangarei/