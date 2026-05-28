Takahē move into Golden Bay

Post

Source: NZ Department of Conservation

Date: 28 May 2026

The release follows the recent completion of a predator-proof fence stretching across the base of the spit, supported by extensive ongoing predator control work in the area, thanks to the collaborative efforts of Manawhenua ki Mohua, Pest Free Onetahua, HealthPost Nature Trust and the community.

Department of Conservation Golden Bay Operations Manager Ross Trotter says it’s incredible to have takahē roaming at Onetahua.

“Onetahua is an internationally recognised ecosystem with incredible biodiversity values, and it’s great to see the Nationally Vulnerable takahē added to the mix.

“It’s a popular visitor site with some fantastic walks and visitors having the chance to see takahē while naturing here will really add to that experience.”

There has been a huge community effort to get to this point, with major contributions from Manawhenua ki Mohua, Pest Free Onetahua and HealthPost Nature Trust, Ross says.

“It’s through the work of many we’ve gotten to this stage, and it shows the difference we can make for nature when we all pitch in.”

Ross says visitors are reminded to give the takahē plenty of space, especially during breeding time and when they have chicks. Visitors have a crucial role to play in helping these birds succeed at the site by keeping a respectful distance.

“This is a trial sanctuary site for takahē, and we’ll be closely monitoring the birds to make sure they are settling in well.”

Manawhenua ki Mohua represents three local iwi – Ngāti Tama, Te Ātiawa and Ngāti Rārua. Chair Margie Little says Manawhenua ki Mohua has brought cultural leadership, whakapapa connections to place, and the authority of kaitiakitanga to the project.

“This new location will also allow people to view this once-thought-to-be-extinct taonga species. Our hopes are that the takahē will flourish in their new home and ensure their survival for future generations in Mohua.”

Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu and Ngāti Apa ki te Rā Tō also supported the translocation kaupapa.

DOC Takahē Recovery Programme sanctuary sites lead Phil Marsh says eight takahē were moved from Gouland Downs in Kahurangi National Park to Onetahua on Wednesday.

DOC is winding down the Gouland Downs trial site, taking valuable lessons that have driven its Takahē Recovery Programme to new successes and will help guide future decisions about where to put the threatened flightless birds.

“It was bittersweet to move these birds today. Gouland Downs was the first wild trial site outside of Fiordland for takahē, which was a major milestone for the species’ recovery,” Phil says.

“First released there in 2018, Gouland Downs was chosen because it had low pest numbers and lots of trapping, reasonable habitat, a relatively mild climate and was fairly accessible for monitoring.

“With the information available at the time, the site appeared promising; however, the takahē didn’t thrive as well as we had hoped. The food sources weren’t as good as we thought they would be, adult survivorship was lower than expected and there were some struggles with successful breeding to keep the population going.”

Phil Marsh says the silver lining is that the lessons from Gouland Downs have made a huge difference to the recovery programme.

“Choosing new wild sites is a complex balance of food and habitat availability, predator numbers, climate, terrain and the practical logistics of moving and monitoring the birds, and we now understand these things in more detail.

“These lessons gave us confidence to set up new trial sites in the Greenstone and Rees valleys, where it looks like the birds are doing well.

“We’re excited to build on this knowledge at this new sanctuary site in Onetahua.”

DOC’s Takahē Recovery Programme, supported by National Partner Fulton Hogan and New Zealand Nature Fund, aims to establish multiple self-sustaining wild populations of the threatened native bird. It works closely with Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu, recognising the special cultural, spiritual, and traditional significance the species has for Ngāi Tahu.

The Programme’s work includes a successful breeding programme, research and monitoring, identifying and establishing wild sites across the South Island, and advocating for the species.

Background information Takahē were famously rediscovered in the Murchison Mountains in 1948 after being declared extinct nearly 50 years earlier. It triggered New Zealand’s longest running endangered species programme, to make sure the world’s largest living rail is never thought to be extinct again. There are just over 500 takahē today and they have a conservation status of ‘Threatened – Nationally Vulnerable’. Their main threats are mammalian predators like stoats and feral cats. Several organisations including DOC, Manawhenua ki Mohua, Pest Free Onetahua and HealthPost Nature Trust are working collaboratively to enhance the unique ecosystem and look after the important native species found at Onetahua / Farewell Spit, while ensuring visitor experiences are still offered to the same high standard. For more information on the Takahē Recovery Programme: Takahē Recovery Programme For more information on Farewell Spit: Farewell Spit Nature Reserve and Pūponga Farm Park: Places to go in Nelson/Tasman NATURE LOOKS DIFFERENT FROM HERE Nature isn’t scenery. Nature is a society that we rely on for everything, every day. It’s behind our identity and our way of life.

Contact

For media enquiries contact: Email: media@doc.govt.nz

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/28/takahe-move-into-golden-bay/