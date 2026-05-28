TabTrade Edge Matches the Industry’s Lowest Average Spreads on the Majors, Datalyst Data Shows

Source: Media Outreach
Measured across the full month with the daily rollover excluded, the Edge account averaged 0.04 pips on the majors, level with the best in the field.
Datalyst samples spreads from more than 10,000 live trading accounts. The daily rollover window, a short period each evening when liquidity thins and spreads widen across the market, is taken out so the figure reflects active trading conditions. On that basis the Edge account averaged 0.04 pips across the majors.
In peak European hours the spread tightens to a 0.00 pip average on several majors. TabTrade reports the average rather than a best-case rate.
The Edge account runs raw spreads from 0.0 pips with a flat $3.50 commission per side and no markup on the spread. Orders route through Equinix LD5 in London, with fills averaging under 30 milliseconds.
“We would rather be judged on the average, and judged by someone other than us,” said Benjamin Boulter, Founder and CEO of TabTrade. “Once you take out the daily rollover, the Edge account sits with the best in the industry on the majors, and in peak hours it averages zero on several of them.”
Spread data is published at https://datalyst.forexco.com.au/ and Edge account details are at https://www.tabtrade.com/accounts/edge/
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