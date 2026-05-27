Proposed temporary fishery closures in the Hauraki Gulf

Source: NZ Ministry for Primary Industries

Have your say

Ngāi Tai ki Tāmaki, Ngāti Tamaterā, and Ngāti Pāoa have each requested a further 2-year temporary closure to the harvest of some shellfish species from Umupuia Beach, Te Mātā and Waipatukahu, and Waiheke Island.

The iwi are 3 of the 5 united under the project ‘Pou rāhui, pou tikanga, pou oranga: reigniting the mauri of Tīkapa moana and Te Moananui-ā-Toi’.

Consultation opened on 27 May and submissions close at 5pm on 3 July 2026.

Proposed closures

We are seeking feedback on a request for 3 temporary fishery closures in the Hauraki Gulf.

The temporary fishery closures have been requested under section 186A of the Fisheries Act 1996. The 2-year closures would prohibit taking certain species from these areas:

Umupuia Beach: closed to the harvest of cockles

closed to the harvest of cockles Te Mātā and Waipatukahu (Thames coast, Coromandel Peninsula): closed to the harvest of oysters, mussels, pipi, and cockles

closed to the harvest of oysters, mussels, pipi, and cockles Waiheke Island (Hauraki Gulf): closed to the harvest of mussels, rock lobster, and pāua.

Documents for the proposed closures

Request for the temporary closure [PDF, 2.4 MB]

Map of the proposed Umupuia Beach temporary closure [PDF, 1 MB]

Map of the proposed Te Mātā and Waipatukahu temporary closure [PDF, 1.2 MB]

Map of the proposed Waiheke Island temporary closure [PDF, 1.1 MB]

Making your submission

Fisheries New Zealand invites written submissions from people who have an interest in the species concerned or in the effects of fishing in the areas concerned.

In your submission, specify what area (location) you are commenting on.

Submissions close at 5pm on Friday 3 July 2026.

Email your submission to FMSubmissions@mpi.govt.nz

While we prefer email, you can post your submission to:

Fisheries management – spatial allocations

Fisheries New Zealand

PO Box 2526

Wellington 6140.

Public notice

A public notice about the call for submissions is scheduled to appear in the following newspapers:

NZ Herald, 27 May 2026

Waiheke Gulf News, 28 May 2026

The Coromandel Informer, 2 June 2026

Waiheke Weekender, 4 June 2026.

Related information

Section 186A of the Fisheries Act 1996 allows the Minister for Oceans and Fisheries to temporarily close an area, or temporarily restrict or prohibit the use of any fishing method in respect of an area, if satisfied that the closure, restriction, or prohibition will recognise and provide for the use and management practices of tangata whenua in the exercise of non-commercial fishing rights.

Find out more about temporary measures