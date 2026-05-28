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Source: New Zealand Police

A property has been seized following a large Police operation in Kawerau today.

Police have supported MBIE in taking possession of a property that has been forfeited following a lengthy court process, pursuant to the Criminal Proceeds (Recovery) Act 2009.

Detective Inspector Lindsay Pilbrow, Bay of Plenty District Criminal Investigations Manager, says the property was occupied by the son of a former Mongrel Mob Kawerau President, who was arrested as part of Operation Notus in 2018.

“The 2018 operation was launched to target the distribution of methamphetamine by the Kawerau chapter of the Mongrel Mob.

“More than 50 arrests were made in Operation Notus, with over $4 million in assets restrained. At the time, this operation significantly disrupted a group of people who were causing a significant amount of harm to the community.”

Police will continue to have an increased presence in the Newall Street area while staff assist MBIE to safely take possession of the property.

A 34-year-old man was taken into custody, pursuant to an arrest warrant, during the operation. He will appear in the Rotorua High Court later today for contempt of court.

“Police remain committed to targeting assets that are obtained by criminal behaviour.

“We want to reassure our communities that Police will also continue to target and disrupt groups and individuals that align themselves with those who profit from the proceeds of crime,” says Detective Inspector Pilbrow.

Anyone who has information or concerns about criminal activity in their communities, should contact Police via 105 either over the phone or online at 105.police.govt.nz.

Alternatively, information can be reported via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/28/property-seized-in-kawerau-linked-to-operation-notus/