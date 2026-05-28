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Source: New Zealand Police

Attributable to Senior Sergeant Roger Schreuder Bay of Plenty Police District Command Centre

Two men will face court following an early morning Police stop which found them to be in possession of a hunting knife, a hunting rifle, ammunition and drugs.

At about 3am today, Police were patrolling on Lake Road in Rotorua and stopped a vehicle after inquiries revealed that it was displaying false registration plates.

While talking to the occupants, Police noticed a hunting knife behind the driver’s back seat, which resulted in the officers conducting a search.

The men were detained, and police located the hunting knife, a hunting rifle, a quantity of ammunition and cannabis.

Further inquiries revealed that neither of the men hold firearms licences.

Two men aged 23 and 20 are due in Rotorua District Court on 4 June, charged with firearms related offences.

Police in the Bay of Plenty district are committed to reducing harm from the illegal use of firearms.

Report any illegal activity to 111 if it’s happening now and use our 105 service either by phone or online if the matter is not urgent.

You can also provide information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/28/police-stop-net-hunting-rifle-knife-ammo-and-drugs/