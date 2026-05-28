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Source: New Zealand Government

Health Minister Simeon Brown has welcomed the successful ratification of a new collective agreements for members of the Nurses Society of New Zealand (NSNZ).

“I am pleased for the approximately 1,000 nurses who will benefit from this agreement. Nurses are central to delivering care in our hospitals and communities, and I want to acknowledge the exceptional work they do in supporting people at some of their most vulnerable moments, along with their ongoing commitment to putting patients at the centre of everything they do,” Mr Brown says.

The 24-month agreement provides around 1,000 nurses with a 2.5 per cent salary increase in year one and a 2 per cent increase in year two. It also includes an extra $2,000 salary adjustment for those at the top of the Enrolled Nurses pay scale, alongside lump-sum payments of $1,300 for Senior Designated Nurses and Nurse Practitioners and $1,000 for all other staff. Other allowances will also increase, including lifting the Nurse Practitioner Professional Development Allowance from $5,000 to $6,000 per year.

This ratification follows the recent ratification of collective agreements for APEX pharmacy members, APEX psychologists, PSA Allied Public Health, Scientific and Technical members, APEX dietitians, PSA Public and Mental Health Nurses, STONZ Resident Medical Officers, ASMS Senior Medical Officers, and NZNO nurses, midwives, and healthcare assistants.

“I want to acknowledge NZNZ and Health New Zealand for their constructive engagement in reaching this agreement, which provides certainty for staff and helps ensure New Zealanders can continue to receive the care they need.”

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/28/nsnz-nurses-vote-to-accept-settlement/