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Source: NZ Ministry for Primary Industries

New Zealand Food Safety is supporting Hellers Limited in its recall of Sweet Chilli Pork Tenders due to the possible presence of foreign matter.

“The concern with these pork tenders, available from supermarkets nationwide, is that they could contain pieces of hard black plastic,” says New Zealand Food Safety’s acting deputy director-general Jenny Bishop.

“If you have any of the 600g packets of Hellers Limited Sweet Chilli Pork Tenders with a best before date of 6 June 2026, don’t eat them. Customers should contact the retailer for a refund, or if that is not possible throw it out.”

New Zealand Food Safety has not received any notifications of associated injury, and the products have not been exported.

Visit New Zealand Food Safety’s recall page for up-to-date information and photographs of the affected product.

Hellers brand Sweet Chilli Pork Tenders

“As is our usual practice, New Zealand Food Safety will work with Hellers Limited to understand how this happened and prevent its recurrence,” says Ms Bishop.

The vast majority of food sold in New Zealand is safe, but sometimes problems can occur. Help keep yourself and your family safe by subscribing to our recall alerts. Information on how to subscribe is on the New Zealand Food Safety food recall page.

For more information, email: NZFoodSafety_media@mpi.govt.nz

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/28/hellers-limited-sweet-chilli-pork-tenders-recalled-due-to-possible-presence-of-plastic/