Eternal Group Launches “The Eternal Path to China” at Esxence 2026, Offering a Strategic Roadmap for International Fragrance Brands Entering the Chinese Market

Post

Source: Media Outreach

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 28 May 2026 – Eternal Beauty Holdings Limited (Eternal Group; Stock Code: 6883.HK), for over four decades the preeminent strategic gateway for fragrance and beauty brands into China, including Hong Kong SAR and Macao SAR, today announced its official partnership with Esxence and the launch of a dedicated campaign titled “The Eternal Path to China.” Running from 3 to 6 June 2026 at Esxence 2026 in Milan, the campaign presents a comprehensive navigable roadmap for international fragrance brands —from niche artisan perfumers to established luxury heritage brands—seeking to enter or expand within one of the world’s most dynamic and fast-growing fragrance markets.

For details: https://www.eternal.hk/the-eternal-path-to-china/

Downloadable Photo: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1awiWHa161_BbmFiJVdW_dE8gIm7imaJV?usp=sharing

A Flagship Seminar with Industry Leaders

The flagship session, “Paving the Way to China Fragrance Market,” will take place on 5 June 2026 from 15:00 to 15:45 (CEST) at the Conference Hall on the Main Stage of Esxence 2026. A distinguished panel of industry experts will examine China’s economic landscape and fragrance market, offering practical and insight-driven perspectives on successful market entry strategies. The confirmed speakers are Mr. Stefano De Paoli, Italy Chief Representative of InvestHK; Mr. Haocong Weng, Director of the Xuelei Fragrance Museum; Ms. Wincy Tang, General Manager of Marketing and Partnership at Experience 11 Limited, and Ms. Cindy Chung, Director of General Affairs of Eternal Group.

Beyond the Seminar: A Full Suite of Brand Resources

Beyond the seminar, Eternal Group has curated a comprehensive suite of resources to equip brands with actionable intelligence and operational guidance. Six industry talks will be held at Business Lounge No. 8 with speakers from Hong Kong Productivity Council, PricewaterhouseCoopers, The Loops Hong Kong, as well as expertise from Eternal Group. Topics will cover regulatory compliance, emerging marketing trends, and brand storytelling tailored for Chinese consumers. One-on-one consultations will offer bespoke advisory sessions with Eternal Group’s senior experts. In addition, attendees will have access to The China Market Entry Blueprint, a proprietary guide featuring market insights and consumer trend analysis, NMPA compliance pathways and formula testing requirements, localization best practices, as well as marketing, PR, and retail channel strategies across shopping malls, pop‑ups, and museums.

“For more than 40 years, Eternal Group has served as a trusted bridge for international fragrance brands navigating the complexities of the China market,” said Ms Wendy Lau, Executive Director of Eternal Group.”With ‘The Eternal Path to China’ at Esxence 2026, we are transforming complexity into clarity—providing strategic insights, trusted partnership and a clear pathway to market success. Whether a brand is taking its first step or strengthening its existing presence, we are here to guide its journey into the China market.”

Registration & Inquiries

You are invited to attend the seminar, industry talks, and exclusive briefings. To register or schedule interviews with speakers or Eternal Group representatives, please contact the PR & Corporate Communication Department at ccd@eternal.hk. To register for the seminar, please visit: https://bit.ly/3PRfOrM.

Remarks:

To access both the Conference Hall and Business Lounge, please purchase a standard Esxence ticket on VivaTicket.com. The ticket includes exhibition access (first 3 days are open to industry professionals only; the final day is open to the public). Consumers may register by contacting: events@equipemilano.com.

Hashtag: #EternalGroup

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