Budget 2026 – ProCare welcomes expansion to bowel screening but acknowledges the equity gap that remains

Source: ProCare

ProCare is pleased to see the Government move to lower the age for free bowel screening, improving access to early detection and preventative care for thousands more New Zealanders this year.

The age for screening is expected to be lowered to 56 this September, following a drop to 58 years in March 2026.

Expanding eligibility means more people can take part in screening earlier, helping to detect any issues sooner when they’re easier to treat, and reducing the likelihood of people developing serious illness.

Bindi Nowell, Chief Executive at ProCare says, “Keeping care in the community, and making sure as many people have the opportunity to get their health checks sooner, is always a win for primary care. Our teams in general practice are constantly looking for ways to keep their populations healthy, so expansions like these are always positive.”

“Previously, Māori and Pacific people have had access to free bowel screening from 50 years, which was a great equity move to support these communities who are often affected by bowel cancer at a younger age. Today’s announcement of lowering to 56 is welcome, but we want to acknowledge the gap in equity that we’re still not addressing.”

“We’ll be supporting for our general practices to let their patients know about the changes, so as many people as possible can access screening sooner.”

About ProCare