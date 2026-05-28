Budget 2026 leaves New Zealand with no plan

Post

Source: Green Party

The Green Party says Budget 2026 leaves New Zealanders fending for themselves with no vision or plan for the country.

“Everyday, New Zealanders feel the reality that Luxon’s Government has no hope, no plan, no ambition and no vision for our country. Today’s Budget is yet more proof,” says Green Party Co-leader and finance spokesperson Chlöe Swarbrick.

“The entire Budget Economic and Fiscal Update is a stark warning for hooking our economy up to more fossil fuel vulnerability, and reads like an ad for renewable energy generation. Yet, Luxon’s Government keeps on digging that hole and growing our vulnerability at the cost of hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars.”

“As homelessness was today recorded to reach its highest level ever after years of cuts in housing support from Willis, the Government’s housing strategy is clearly prison, where they’re today chucking half a billion dollars to increase capacity for prisoners.”

“Instead of asking the corporations raking in immense profits to pay their fair share as the cost of living soars for New Zealanders, Luxon’s Government has decided to entrench the cost of greed crisis,” says Swarbrick.

Green Party Co-leader Marama Davidson says the people who can least afford it are the ones being asked to pay in this Budget.

“This Budget shows it’s students, renters, social housing tenants, whānau on low incomes and families already stretched thin, who did nothing to cause this Government’s economic mess, are the ones being told to wear it,” says Davidson.

“The Government could be doing so much more to bring down household bills and has decided not to in this Budget. Instead, they’ve spent every last dollar on more warships, drones and prison cells.”

“Life can be easier than this, because there is more for all of us when we decide to look after each other. That is the Aotearoa we are fighting for, and on 7 November people get to choose it,” says Davidson.

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/28/budget-2026-leaves-new-zealand-with-no-plan/