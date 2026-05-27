Statistical area 2 and 3 population projections: 2023(base)–2053 – fourth instalment – Stats NZ information release

Source: Statistics New Zealand

Statistical area 2 and 3 population projections: 2023(base)–2053 – fourth instalment – information release

27 May 2026

Statistical area 2 (SA2) and statistical area 3 (SA3) population projections released in Aotearoa Data Explorer (ADE) provide an indication of future changes in the size and age-sex structure of the population usually living in each area.

About this release

This is the fourth instalment of the statistical area 2 (SA2) and statistical area 3 (SA3) population projections. This release includes SA2 and SA3 areas for the following territorial authority areas: