Lifestyle – 10 Squats Better Than a 30-Minute Walk? ExerciseNZ Says Not So Fast

Source: Exercise NZ

“You could say he’s technically correct, but that’s not the full story… It really depends on what you’re measuring,”

“That’s where social media headlines can become misleading… A short squat break may outperform walking for one specific blood sugar measure, but health is much bigger than a single metric.”

“The best approach is not choosing one over the other, it’s doing both. Take the walk. Add movement snacks like squats throughout the day. Every bit of movement matters”

Social media can be a powerful way to share health information, but viral claims often oversimplify complex research findings. Exercise New Zealand warns it is important to approach online exercise advice with a critical lens and understand what the evidence is actually measuring. Longevity influencer Bryan Johnson recently sparked debate online after claiming that doing 10 squats every 45 minutes “beats” a 30-minute walk.

What Research Actually Found

Exercise New Zealand says the claim is based on emerging evidence around glycaemic control, the body’s ability to regulate glucose (blood sugar) levels, particularly in people who are overweight or at risk of type 2 diabetes.

“You could say he’s technically correct, but that’s not the full story,” says Exercise New Zealand Chief Executive Richard Beddie. “It really depends on what you’re measuring,” he says.

The discussion stems from a 2024 study published in the Scandinavian Journal of Medicine & Science in Sports, which found that short, frequent movement breaks, such as bodyweight squats every 45 minutes, improved post-meal blood glucose control more effectively than a single continuous 30-minute walk completed during the day.

Why Squats Improved Blood Sugar Control

The effect was particularly noticeable in overweight and obese men, with researchers suggesting the repeated activation of large muscle groups like the quadriceps and glutes helped improve the body’s ability to regulate blood sugar. This matters because improved glycaemic control is linked to lower risk of insulin resistance, type 2 diabetes, and other cardiometabolic conditions.

Health Is Bigger Than One Metric

However, Exercise New Zealand warns against interpreting the findings as evidence that squats are universally “better” than walking. “That’s where social media headlines can become misleading,” says Beddie. “A short squat break may outperform walking for one specific blood sugar measure, but health is much bigger than a single metric.”

Regular walking remains one of the most evidence-backed forms of physical activity, associated with improved cardiovascular fitness, mental well-being, mobility, energy levels, disease prevention, and long-term exercise adherence. Research also consistently shows that regularly interrupting long periods of sitting with movement, including walking, can positively affect metabolic health.

Exercise New Zealand says the real message should not be squats versus walking, but rather encouraging people to move more throughout the day. “The best approach is not choosing one over the other, it’s doing both. Take the walk. Add movement snacks like squats throughout the day. Every bit of movement matters”.