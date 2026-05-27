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Source: New Zealand Police

One person has died following a crash in Tai Tapu this morning.

About 6.30am, emergency services were alerted to a single-vehicle crash on a property on Old Tai Tapu Road.

Sadly, one person was located deceased at the scene.

The Serious Crash Unit is conducting a scene examination and Police’s enquiries into the crash are ongoing.

WorkSafe have been advised.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/27/fatal-crash-old-tai-tapu-road-selwyn/