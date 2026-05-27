Budget 2026 delivers $100 million investment in Rotorua courts

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Source: New Zealand Government

Courts Minister Nicole McKee has announced a major investment in Rotorua’s justice infrastructure, with Budget 2026 allocating $100 million for new court facilities.

The investment will contribute to the construction of two new courthouses: one for the Rotorua Law Courts (the High Court, District Court, Coroners Court and relevant tribunals) and one for the Rotorua Māori Land Court.

“New Zealanders deserve a justice system that delivers timely outcomes in safe, modern, fit-for-purpose facilities,” says Mrs McKee.

“For too long, Rotorua has been left with court buildings that are no longer fit for purpose. Longstanding issues including leaks, mould, and poor ventilation have created unacceptable conditions for court users and staff.

“This Government is getting on with fixing the problem – investing in modern facilities that restore confidence in the justice system and ensure victims, businesses, families, and communities can access justice without unnecessary delay.

“We have already made strong progress on improving court timeliness, but faster justice requires the infrastructure to support it. You cannot run an efficient justice system out of failing buildings.

“The current facilities also create unnecessary security risks. Victims, jurors, witnesses, and defendants should not all be forced to use the same entrances. The new courthouse will provide safer, more secure facilities for everyone using the courts.

“The new buildings will significantly increase courtroom capacity, including two new jury-enabled courtrooms, one additional non-jury custodial courtroom and an additional non-custodial multi-jurisdictional courtroom.

“More courtrooms mean more cases heard on time and faster outcomes for victims and communities.

“These practical investments to strengthen the justice system are made possible thanks to the Coalition Government’s careful use of taxpayer money.”

Planning and design work is already underway, with construction expected to begin next year following procurement of the main contractor. The new Rotorua Law Courts facility is expected to be operational by mid-2030.

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/27/budget-2026-delivers-100-million-investment-in-rotorua-courts/