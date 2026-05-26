New laws now live to support Police in responding to stalking and harassment

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Source: New Zealand Police

Stalking and harassment is a crime. From today, new laws give Police the power to serve a stalking and harassment notice or charge someone with a stalking and harassment offence.

“These new laws mean our staff can now take immediate action where stalking is identified,” says Inspector Natasha Allan, acting Director of Prevention.

The laws clearly define what constitutes stalking and harassment. If at least one specified act occurs, a notice can be served to tell the person their behaviour is unacceptable and explain any future specified acts may result in an offence and the person may be charged. The laws recognise stalking and harassment as a pattern of behaviour, rather than single events in isolation.

If there are two or more occasions of specified acts within two years, the person may be charged with the offence straight away, without a notice being issued first. This could result in five years’ imprisonment.

“Police will work with the victim before the notice is served to create a plan with them to ensure their ongoing safety. Our focus is first and foremost on the victim’s safety and wellbeing.

“If people think they’re being stalked, I’d encourage them to reach out straight away to Police on 105, or on 111 if they are in immediate danger.

“We want people to know Police are here and will actively use these new laws to support them. Stalking and harassment can be ongoing and may escalate quickly. Reporting concerns early means we can intervene sooner and help prevent further harm.

“We recognise there have been instances in the past where we could have done better in supporting victims of stalking. We’ve taken steps to improve this, strengthening the way Police assess and respond to these incidents.

“We’ve also ensured our staff are prepared to use the new laws. The new notice and offence provide Police and victims with tools we haven’t had before, with a clear focus on putting victims first.

“We have worked closely with a core group of stakeholders throughout our preparation, from training our staff, through to developing resources for victims. I want to acknowledge and thank those who have contributed, the knowledge and support you’ve shared has been invaluable.

“I also want to recognise the victim-survivors who have worked alongside us. Their insights have helped shape an approach that is victim-focused, culturally responsive, and grounded in diverse, lived experiences.

“Our message is clear – reach out early. Don’t wait for the situation to escalate or for it to take a further toll. Police are here to help, you don’t have to face this alone.”

A factsheet is available on the Police website to support victims, including information on examples of stalking behaviours, how to report, potential evidence, staying safe, how the laws can help, and available support services. The factsheet can be viewed https://www.police.govt.nz/sites/default/files/publications/info-factsheet-people-being-stalked.pdf.

You can find more information on Police’s website at: https://www.police.govt.nz/stalking-harassment.

You can find more information on the new law and court processes at: https://www.justice.govt.nz/about/news-and-media/news/new-laws-set-to-better-protect-people-from-stalking-and-harassment/.

Notes to media:

The new law is not retrospective so any specified acts must be committed on or after 26 May 2026.

In time, Police will be able to report on how many offences are reported, notices served, and charges laid (across Police districts and nationally). We will not be able to report on details such as specified acts committed.

ENDS

Issued by the Police Media Centre

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/26/new-laws-now-live-to-support-police-in-responding-to-stalking-and-harassment/