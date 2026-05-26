Greenpeace – Vision versus reality – thousands of protected animals killed in one year of trawling

Source: Greenpeace



Greenpeace Aotearoa is renewing its call for urgent action on bottom trawling after data from the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) shows another deadly year for New Zealand’s marine life.

The data, covering the latest full fishing year (24-25), shows trawl operations were responsible for the deaths of over 1,000 seabirds and hundreds of marine mammals, alongside the destruction of tonnes of habitat building coral.It comes as the Seafood Industry meets in Wellington this week for its annual conference.

This year’s theme is “Realising the Vision” with a focus on the future of sustainable fishing in New Zealand. Greenpeace Aotearoa oceans campaigner Ellie Hooper says she hopes industry representatives will address the root of the problem during the conference.

“From smashed coral to dead dolphins, this latest bycatch data paints a grim picture of the destruction caused by trawl methods – yet we haven’t seen action to tackle this crisis” says Hooper.

“The fishing industry and government wants to sell a vision of sustainable fisheries – but the ocean is clearly paying the price for this industrial fishing practice and its high time solutions were implemented.

“If we want a healthy, thriving ocean in Aotearoa – and sustainable fisheries for future generations, bottom trawling restrictions are urgent. We will see further ocean collapse if the government and industry continue to bury their heads in the sand.”

Hooper adds that instead of acting on the overwhelming public mandate to ban bottom trawling, Luxon’s government is trying to push through a Fisheries Amendment Bill that would further incentivise unselective fishing practices like trawling.

“Thousands of people from scientists, lawyers, recreational fishers and environmentalists, have submitted to oppose this Bill because it’s quite clear it is counter to what the ocean needs.

“At a time when more New Zealanders than ever are calling for a ban on bottom trawling, we have fish stocks collapsed and the highest rate of threatened native species in the world, the government is laying out the red carpet for the industry, with apparently no plan for how to tackle the crisis facing the ocean. Instead they are supporting legislation that would make it worse.”

6,000 kilograms of coral were hauled up in the Chatham Rise off the South Island’s East Coast. Key findings from the MPI bycatch report include a total of 8 tonnes of coral, sponges, and bryozoans hauled up over the period between October 2024 and September 2025. The figure includes a single incident wherewere hauled up in the Chatham Rise off the South Island’s East Coast.

At least 345 marine mammals were killed by trawl nets in the same time period, including 301 fur seals, 10 sea lions, and four endangered Hector’s dolphins.

207 sooty shearwaters in Te Waewae Bay in Southland earlier this year. A shocking 1038 seabirds were also killed by trawlers, including 137 Salvin’s albatross. A single incident caused the deaths ofin Te Waewae Bay in Southland earlier this year.

Hooper says any political party that’s actually listening to New Zealanders must commit to bottom trawling restrictions.

“New Zealanders have made bottom trawling an election issue. But enough with the empty platitudes – people want to see action. That looks like commitments to banning bottom trawling on seamounts and features in national and international waters, without delay.

“This can has been kicked down the road long enough. Public sentiment and the evidence is extremely clear, politicians now must act in the interests of the people and the ocean.”