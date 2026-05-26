Fire Safety – Take these simple steps to keep your household safe from fire this winter

Source: Fire and Emergency New Zealand



Every winter, as temperatures drop, Fire and Emergency New Zealand crews are called to an increased number of house fires.

Each year from May to July Fire and Emergency sees a 17 percent increase in house fires, and a 29 percent increase in fires caused by items too close to heat sources.

Community Education Manager Tom Ronaldson says there are simple steps you can take to keep your whānau safe this winter.

“Keep anything flammable at least one metre from the heater or fireplace – any closer and you risk it catching fire.

“Often, we will see fires starting in bedrooms because heaters have been placed too close to the bed. If you can’t allow a heater one meter of space around it in the bedroom, place it outside the bedroom and leave the door open.”

When using your dryer this winter, make sure you clean the lint trap after each use, as a buildup of lint can cause a fire.

Tom Ronaldson says people should make sure their chimney has been cleaned, and wood burners serviced. They should also ensure they dispose of hot ashes correctly.

He says ashes stay hot for up to five days, so it’s important to make sure they are stored in a metal bucket and submerged in water to cool.

“Electric blankets should only be used to warm the bed before you get in it. Always make sure your electric blanket is turned off before you go to sleep.”

Tom Ronaldson says you can check for hotspots in your electric blanket by turning it on high for 10 minutes, then switching it off and running your hand over the blanket to feel for hot spots.

“Make sure your electric blanket is less than five years old and at the first sign of wear it needs to be replaced or checked by a registered electrician.”

It is also a good time to make sure you have working smoke alarms in every bedroom, living room and hallway.

“It is vital to get that early warning of fire to help you escape.”

Tom Ronaldson says your family should have a 3-step escape plan.

“It is as simple as having working smoke alarms, two clear exits and a safe meeting place.

“Doing these things will reduce the likelihood of a fire in your home this winter, or anyone being harmed should one occur.”