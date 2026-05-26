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Source: New Zealand Police

One person has died following a crash on Pakuranga Road, Howick this afternoon.

Emergency services responded to the crash between a car and a motorbike at 2.25pm.

Sadly, one person passed away at the scene.

Another person suffered minor injuries and was transported to hospital for observation.

The Serious Crash Unit attended and enquiries into the circumstances of the crash remain ongoing.

ENDS.

Jo Wilson/NZ Police

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/26/fatal-crash-pakuranga-road-howick/