Whangārei Police seek help to identify alleged offenders

Post

Source: New Zealand Police

Please attribute to Detective Senior Sergeant Shane Pilmer, Northland CIB:

Police investigations are continuing following a serious assault in Tikipunga on Sunday.

Police were called to an address on Townsend Place at about 1.15am after reports a man had been stabbed.

Upon arrival Police located an injured man, who had suffered multiple stab wounds in the back.

He was taken to hospital in a stale condition and is recovering from his injuries.

The victim was at the address attending a party with around 20 other people.

We are now appealing to the public around the incident and would like to hear from anyone who may have any information or footage in relation to this.

The investigating team are looking for any witnesses or anyone who may know who is responsible.

If you have any information that could assist us, please get in touch through 105 either online or by phone.

Please reference file number 260524/4981.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

ENDS.

Amanda Wieneke/NZ Police

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/25/whangarei-police-seek-help-to-identify-alleged-offenders/