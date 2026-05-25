Events – Jim Beam Homegrown answers fan demand with final early bird ticket release

Source: Brainchild PR for Jim Beam Homegrown

25 May 2026 – Jim Beam Homegrown is giving Kiwi music fans one final reason to celebrate New Zealand Music Month, announcing a limited release of Early Bird and VIP tickets for Homegrown 2027.

After Loyal Fan tickets sold out in under 10 minutes and Super Early Bird allocations disappeared shortly after, festival organisers say the overwhelming response inspired one last ticket release to close out the month dedicated to Aotearoa music.

The limited allocation of Early Bird tickets will go on sale from 8am Thursday 28 May and run until the end of New Zealand Music Month – or until sold out.

Andrew Tuck, Jim Beam Homegrown CEO, says the release is both a response to demand and a celebration of Kiwi music.

“We’ve been blown away by the response so far,” says Tuck. “The Loyal Fan and Super Early Bird releases moved much faster than we expected, and we heard from a lot of people who still wanted to be part of it.”

“As a festival built around Kiwi artists and Kiwi music fans, it felt right to finish New Zealand Music Month with one final ticket release and give people another chance to get involved.”

Returning to Claudelands Oval in Kirikiriroa Hamilton on Saturday 3 April 2027, Jim Beam Homegrown has already generated huge momentum despite not yet announcing a single act.

“There’s nowhere else in New Zealand where you can experience this much homegrown talent in one place,” says Tuck. “New Zealand Music Month is all about celebrating our artists and our music culture, and Homegrown has always been a huge part of that story.”

The upcoming release includes both Early Bird General Admission and VIP tickets and will be the final opportunity for fans to secure this pricing before General Admission tickets go on sale.

“This is the last Early Bird release before GA,” says Tuck. “If people want to lock in the best ticket price, now’s the time.”

Fans must be registered to access the release, with registrations closing at midnight Wednesday 27 May.

For ticket registrations and more information visit homegrown.net.nz

About Jim Beam Homegrown | www.homegrown.net.nz

Jim Beam Homegrown is New Zealand’s largest Kiwi-only music festival, celebrating the best of Aotearoa’s musical talent. Originating as X*Air in Hamilton in 1999, Homegrown music festival began in 2008 and today showcases a wide range of genres, including rock, funk, pop, reggae, hip-hop, and electronic music.