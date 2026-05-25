Bernie & Bella Welcome Families to a Summer of Fun at Swiss-Belhotel International

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Source: Media Outreach

JAKARTA, INDONESIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 25 May 2026 – Swiss-Belhotel International (SBI), the global hospitality management group with a growing portfolio of hotels, has announced an enhanced focus on the family travel segment with the launch of several new initiatives designed to make family stays more fun, more engaging, rewarding, and memorable across its hotels and resorts worldwide.

Timed ahead of the 2026 summer school holidays, the Group has introduced SBEC Juniors, a new loyalty programme for children and teenagers, alongside the launch of a new family mascot, Bella the Swiss Cow, who joins the much-loved Bernie the Swiss Dog to create a more immersive and welcoming experience for younger guests.

In parallel, SBI is also rolling out special family-focused school holiday offers across participating properties for stays between 10 June and 31 August 2026.

Speaking about the initiatives, Priyanka Kapoor, Group Director – Brand, Marketing & Communications of Swiss-Belhotel International, stated: “Family travel continues to evolve globally, with parents increasingly looking for meaningful, comfortable, and engaging experiences that cater to every generation. At Swiss-Belhotel International, we believe hospitality should create lasting memories not only for adults, but equally for children and teenagers. The introduction of SBEC Juniors, together with our enhanced family offerings and new mascots Bernie and Bella, reflects our commitment to making our hotels even more family-friendly and experience-driven.”

Introducing SBEC Juniors

Ahead of its official launch on 10 June 2026, the newly launched SBEC Juniors programme extends the benefits of the group’s Swiss-Belexecutive (SBEC) loyalty programme to younger guests up to the age of 16 years. Functioning as a supplementary membership linked to an adult SBEC member account, the initiative has been designed to create a more rewarding and personalised experience for travelling families.

SBEC Juniors members will enjoy age-based dining privileges across participating hotels: ranging from complimentary dining for younger children to a 50% discount for older kids and teens. (Note: Specific discounts apply to rate-plan meals, buffets, and kids’ set menus when accompanied by a paying adult, varying by age bracket).

In addition, families travelling with SBEC Juniors members will enjoy a range of special in-room touches including dedicated children’s bathroom amenities, welcome juices, cupcakes, and activity sheets, creating a warmer and more memorable arrival experience for younger guests.

Bernie & Bella Bring More Joy to Younger Guests

As part of the group’s enhanced family hospitality strategy, SBI is also introducing Bella, a cheerful Swiss cow who joins the existing mascot Bernie the Swiss Dog.

While Bernie represents warmth, loyalty, comfort, and the spirit of Swiss hospitality, Bella brings an added connection to nature, family values, and the agricultural heritage of the Faull family, the family behind Swiss-Belhotel International. Inspired by Faull Farms in Taranaki, New Zealand, home to more than 1,500 cows, many of Swiss heritage, Bella reflects a legacy of nurturing, wholesome living, and family togetherness.

Together, Bernie & Bella (B&B) will become part of family experiences across participating hotels through welcome interactions, children’s activities, seasonal campaigns, and family-focused experiences designed to create a more playful, engaging, and memorable environment for younger guests.

Inspired by the magic of the Swiss Alps and the wholesome spirit of Faull Farms, the mascots symbolise warm hospitality, family connection, comfort, safety, and a love for nature, values that remain central to the Swiss-Belhotel International guest experience.

School Holiday Campaign Launches Across Participating Hotels

To further support family summer travel, Swiss-Belhotel International will launch a special School Holidays campaign bookable from now for stays from 10 June until 31 August 2026.

By using the promotional code SCHOOL15 on the official website or at participating hotels, families will unlock:

Up to 20% off room rates (15% off refundable rates; 20% off non-refundable rates).

room rates (15% off refundable rates; 20% off non-refundable rates). Full access to SBEC Juniors dining benefits.

to SBEC Juniors dining benefits. Tailored family experiences and activities customized by each local property.

(Note: Promotional structures may vary at select Zest properties).

Swiss-Belhotel International currently manages a diverse portfolio of hotels, resorts, serviced residences, and boutique concepts across key international markets and continues to strengthen its positioning within the leisure and family travel sectors through guest-centric innovations and experience-led hospitality initiatives.

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Hashtag: #swissbelhotelinternational #schoolholiday #sbecjuniors #bernietheswissdog #bellatheswisscow

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– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.