Appeal for information following death of diver, Whakatāne Heads

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Source: New Zealand Police

Police making enquiries into the death of a diver at Whakatāne Heads are seeking information from two men.

The diver’s body was located around 9am on Saturday near the Whakatāne River entrance, after the alarm was raised around 1:30pm the previous day.

Acting Sergeant Renine Stansloski says police are keen to speak with two men who were seen with the diver before he entered the water.

“We know that the deceased diver arrived at Whakatāne Heads with a friend about 11am on Friday 23 May,” acting Sergeant Stansloski says.

“Two other males were seen sitting on the rocks with the diver and his friend, before the diver entered the water.

“As part of our routine enquiries into the diver’s death, we are keen to speak to these two other males.”

If this was you, or you have any further information that may help Police identify these men, please contact us on 105, referencing file number 260523/3166.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/25/appeal-for-information-following-death-of-diver-whakatane-heads/