Post

Source: New Zealand Police

Attributable to Detective Senior Sergeant Dylan Ross:

A man has been arrested and charged in relation to the death of a person in Andersons Bay on Friday night.

Emergency services were called to a Somerville Street property at around 5:50pm.

Upon arrival, a person was located deceased.

A scene examination will be completed at the property today.

Cordons remain in place and we ask the public to please avoid the area.

Residents can expect to see a visible Police presence in the area over the coming days.

The man, aged 37, is due to appear in the Dunedin District Court today, charged with murder.

Police are not seeking anybody else in relation to this incident.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/23/man-charged-in-relation-to-homicide-dunedin/