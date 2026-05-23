Post

Source: New Zealand Police

Police can confirm one person has died following a crash in Waitakaruru this morning.

The single vehicle crash on State Highway 25, near Canal East Road was reported just before 11am.

The sole occupant of the vehicle died at the scene.

State Highway 25 remains closed between Canal East Road and Pouarua Road North, while the Serious Crash Unit conduct a scene examination.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/23/fatal-crash-waitakaruru/