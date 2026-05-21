Total exports reach $8.6 billion in April 2026 – Overseas merchandise trade: April 2026 – Stats NZ news story and information release

21 May 2026

New Zealand’s total exports were valued at $8.6 billion in April 2026, an increase of $943 million (12 percent) compared with the same period last year, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.

Meat (up $272 million), gold (up $155 million), milk powder, butter, and cheese (up $148 million), and crude oil (up $120 million) recorded the largest increases in export values.

Together, these four commodity groups made up 74 percent of the total increase in the value of exports in April 2026.