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Total exports reach $8.6 billion in April 2026 – Overseas merchandise trade: April 2026 – Stats NZ news story and information release

May 22, 2026

24-724/7 NewsAM-NCAsia Pacific
Total exports reach $8.6 billion in April 2026 – Overseas merchandise trade: April 2026 – Stats NZ news story and information release

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