The grass wasn’t greener for fleeing driver

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Source: New Zealand Police

A fleeing driver found her grass hiding spot offered little protection from the eye of Eagle last night.

At around 11.30pm, officers observed a Suzuki Swift travelling along Dairy Flat Highway in north Auckland.

Senior Sergeant Carl Fowlie, Waitematā North Area Response Manager, says the driver was under a license suspension and should not have been behind the wheel.

“A unit signalled for the vehicle to stop on Horseshoe Bush Road.

“The driver decided to ignore instructions and accelerated in an attempt to evade officers.”

Due to the nature of the driving, the vehicle was not pursued.

With the assistance of Eagle from above, officers conducted area searches to locate the driver.

Eagle sighted the vehicle parked at a Windmill Glen Road address and identified the driver hiding in grass nearby.

“As ground officers entered the property, the driver was observed running into dense bush.

“Police quickly located the woman, and she was arrested,” Senior Sergeant Fowlie says.

A search of the vehicle was invoked, and officers located drugs and related paraphernalia.

A 40-year-old woman will appear in North Shore District Court today, charged with driving while suspended, failing to stop, possession of methamphetamine for supply, and possession of drug utensils.

The vehicle has been impounded for six months.

ENDS.

Frankie Le Roy/NZ Police.

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/22/the-grass-wasnt-greener-for-fleeing-driver/