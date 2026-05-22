TDCX named among the world’s Top 50 outsourcing firms by Outsource Accelerator for the fourth consecutive year

Source: Media Outreach
Recognition reflects TDCX’s evolution into a global firm helping clients navigate digital and AI transformation with a combination of human expertise, intelligent technology, and operational precision
The recognition comes in TDCX’s 30th anniversary year and seven months after the company unveiled its refreshed brand and Enable the Future positioning. The new identity reflects TDCX’s evolution into a global firm helping clients navigate digital and AI transformation with a combination of human expertise, intelligent technology, and operational precision.
The OA500 Index assesses BPO firms across criteria including global delivery footprint, online presence, employee sentiment, LinkedIn engagement, third-party analyst data, and operational benchmarks. With more than 20,000 employees across 37 campuses spanning Asia, Europe, and the United States, TDCX serves clients in digital advertising and social media, e-commerce, fintech, gaming, healthtech, media, technology, and travel and hospitality.
Hashtag: #TDCX #OA500 #CX #Outsourcing #EnableTheFuture
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