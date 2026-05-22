Road clear, SH 1 / Tirau Road, Waipā

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Source: New Zealand Police

State Highway 1 / Tirau Road, near Karapiro Road, is now open and police cordons have been stood down.

Police thank motorists for their cooperation while they worked in the area to locate a person of interest.

While the road has reopened, traffic is still clearing in the area and motorists may experience some congestion. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area if possible or allow extra time for their journey.

Police appreciate the public’s patience as traffic flow continues to return to normal.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/22/road-clear-sh-1-tirau-road-waipa/