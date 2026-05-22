Post

Source: New Zealand Police

State Highway 1 / Tirau Road, near Karapiro Road, is currently blocked while Police respond to an incident.

Police were called to the incident around 10.20am.

There is disruption to traffic while Police work in the area to locate a person of interest.

Cordons are in place on roads in the area and motorists are advised to take alternative routes or expect delays.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/22/road-blocked-sh-1-tirau-road-waipa/