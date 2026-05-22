Retail activity up in the March 2026 quarter – Retail trade survey: March 2026 quarter – Stats NZ news story and information release

22 May 2026

The total volume of retail sales in New Zealand increased by $232 million (0.9 percent) in the March 2026 quarter compared with the December 2025 quarter, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.

Figures are adjusted for price inflation and seasonal effects.

“Total retail activity rose at a similar pace to the December 2025 quarter,” economic indicators spokesperson Michelle Feyen said.

“The increase in activity this quarter was mainly driven by supermarket and grocery stores; hardware, building, and garden supplies; accommodation; and pharmaceutical and other store-based retailing.”

Ten of the 15 retail industries had higher retail sales volumes in the March 2026 quarter, compared with the December 2025 quarter.