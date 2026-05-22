Post

Source: New Zealand Police

Attributable to Detective Inspector Shona Low:

Dunedin Police have launched a homicide investigation after the death of a person in Andersons Bay this evening.

Emergency services were called to a Somerville Street property at around 5.50pm.

Upon arrival a person was located deceased.

One person was taken into custody at the scene.

A scene guard is now in place and there is not thought to be any risk to the public.

Police are now working to determine the circumstances of the incident.

Cordons are in place while a scene examination is underway.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/22/homicide-investigation-launched-dunedin/