HKCSS “S+ Summit 2026” Navigating the Future – Tech for Good & Co-creation

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Source: Media Outreach

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 22 May 2026 – Amid rapid social, economic, and environmental changes, Hong Kong faces significant challenges such as demographic shifts and economic transformation, while also encountering development opportunities through technological advancements and regional integration. Collaborative efforts across all sectors are essential to build a sustainable and livable Hong Kong with innovative ideas and solutions.

The Hon Grace CHAN Man-yee, Chief Executive of HKCSS, Mr Angus ZHU, Architect, Technology Architecture Department, Tencent Sustainable Social Value Organization (SSV), Mr HO Kai Ming, JP, Under Secretary for Labour and Welfare of HKSAR, The Revd Canon Hon Peter Douglas KOON Ho-ming, SBS, JP, Chairman of HKCSS, Mr David Spriggs, Chief Executive Officer, Infoxchange, The Hon Duncan CHIU, Legislative Council Member (Technology and Innovation) of HKSAR.

The Hong Kong Council of Social Service (HKCSS) organized “S+ Summit 2026” today. Under the theme of “Tech for Good”, offering a multiple perspective towards how technological advancement is reshaping social development while examining the challenges and opportunities facing social sustainable development. Over 700 participants from technology enterprises, charitable foundations, policy research institutes, social service organizations, and social enterprises, to engage in cross-disciplinary dialogue. By fostering “Tech for Good and Co-creation”, HKCSS aspire to build a robust ecosystem, accelerating digital transformation within the social service sector to collectively address the evolving needs of sustainable social development.

The Revd Canon Hon Peter Douglas KOON Ho-ming, SBS, JP, Chairperson of HKCSS, stated: “Driven by the wave of AI and data application, we understand how digital transformation creates both opportunities and challenges to social welfare sector. The annual flagship initiative “S+ Summit” is to promote technology empowerment, resource matching for the organizations, in a way to rebuild their competitive edge, enhancing service efficiency to align with China’s 15th Five-Year Plan, forging a new path of social development.”

Mr HO Kai Ming, JP, Under Secretary for Labour and Welfare of HKSAR, stated “The SAR Government has always attached great importance to, and actively promoted, the application of innovation and technology in social welfare services. Advanced technology should not only serve as a tool for enhancing efficiency, but can also be used to address social issues and promote the public good. Let us harness the power of technology to work together in building a harmonious, stable, caring and inclusive society.”

Mr Angus ZHU, Architect, Technology Architecture Department, Tencent Sustainable Social Value Organization (SSV) and Mr David Spriggs, Chief Executive Officer, Infoxchange Australia are invited as speaker of Keynote Speech: “Tech-Driven Future: Key Dynamics for Digital Transformation in Social Service Organizations”. They shared the successful cross sector collaboration case from domestic and international market, examined how social service organizations can leverage frontier technologies like Big Data and Artificial Intelligence, mastering the key dynamics and performance metrics to accelerate digital transformation. The Hon Duncan CHIU, Legislative Council Member (Technology and Innovation) of HKSAR, moderated the panel discussion to facilitate deep exchange of insights with the two speakers.

The “S+ Summit 2026”, features symposium, roundtable and workshop sessions, explore the pivotal driving roles of AI and big data in digital transformation, service innovation, strategic philanthropy, and future skills training. A new addition this year, the “Tech Clinic Free consultation” feature professionals from Hong Kong, Chinese Mainland and Singapore, providing one‑on‑one consultation on digital strategy and transformation, and case discussion.

The successful conclusion of “S+ Summit 2026” marks a new milestone in deepening the collaboration between social welfare and technology and innovation sector. HKCSS will continue to act as a catalyst for social transformation by practicing “Tech for Good” to connect with more social resources with technical expertise, to help the sector seize technological opportunities and improve people’s well-being, working together to build a more resilient, inclusive, and sustainable society.”

Hashtag: #HKCSS

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