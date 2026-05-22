Growing demand for kaupapa Māori governance drives return of Amorangi summit

Source: Tapuwae Roa



Following increasing national demand for kaupapa Māori governance development, Tapuwae Roa’s biennial Amorangi: Māori in Governance Summit will return this 29 July 2026 with both in-person and online attendance options available.

Since launching in 2022, Amorangi has rapidly evolved into one of Aotearoa’s leading kaupapa Māori governance gatherings, bringing together governors, trustees, directors, executives, emerging leaders, and changemakers from across the motu.

The inaugural 2022 summit attracted over 900 virtual attendees, highlighting strong appetite for accessible Māori governance development opportunities from the outset.

By 2024, Amorangi had expanded into a hybrid in-person and online event model, with more than 300 in-person attendees and a further 500 participating nationally across both formats. In-person registrations sold out within three weeks, generating a waitlist of more than 100 people.

Amorangi’s return comes as Māori organisations, iwi, trusts, and businesses continue to seek stronger leadership capability and succession pathways across multiple sectors.

Tapuwae Roa Kaihautū, Te Pūoho Kātene, says the growth of Amorangi reflects a wider shift occurring across Aotearoa.

“What we are seeing is growing demand for spaces grounded in tikanga Māori, intergenerational decision-making, and future-focused thinking,” says Kātene.

“The response to Amorangi over the past two events has reinforced the importance of continuing to invest in Māori capability and creating pathways for emerging governance leaders to step into roles with confidence.”

This year’s programme will feature speakers from across the governance spectrum, including Te Pāti Māori MP Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke, Waitangi Tribunal Chair Chief Judge Caren Fox, Deputy Vice-Chancellor Māori and Kaitiakitanga Rawinia Higgins, and Wellington Rugby Director Erin Roxburgh, alongside additional kaikōrero and interactive panel discussions to be announced.

Kātene says maintaining hybrid access remains a priority for Amorangi.

“We know many people seeking governance development opportunities are balancing commitments to whānau, mahi, and their communities. We have prioritised continued online access at affordable prices to ensure these conversations remain accessible regardless of where people are based, or their financial constraints.”

Amorangi will take place on 29 July 2026 at Shed 6, Wellington.

First release in-person tickets are on sale now for $189 incl. GST. Second release tickets will increase to $219 incl. GST, followed by a final release price of $249 incl. GST. Online livestream registrations are available for $69 incl. GST.