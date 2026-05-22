Events – Snap rally Sunday in defence of public services PSA

Source: PSA



Snap rally Sunday in defence of public services

What: Snap rally to oppose Government cuts and support public service workers

When: 12-12.30pm, Sunday 24 May

Where: Te Papa forecourt, Wellington

Workers and community members will rally outside Te Papa at 12pm on Sunday 24 May to oppose the Government’s reckless public service cuts and stand in solidarity with thousands of workers whose jobs are under threat.

“Since the Government’s announcement on Tuesday, we’ve seen an outpouring of support for public services and the people who deliver them,” said Fleur Fitzsimons. “New Zealanders know that public servants cannot be replaced by Artificial Intelligence.”

“Wellingtonians understand the importance of public services for all New Zealanders and will not put up with this wilful act of destruction.

“Dismissals have a devastating impact on individuals and their families, this rally sends a message to every public servant that their value and commitment to New Zealand is not defined by this Government and their choice to give landlords tax cuts.

Speakers at the rally will include: Wellington Mayor Andrew Little, Labour’s Public Services spokesperson Camilla Belich, Wellington Central MP Tamatha Paul, Te Pati Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer, and NZCTU President Sandra Grey.

“Merging departments, replacing workers with untested AI, and a target to dismiss almost 9,000 public service workers by 2029 are all part of the plan laid out by Finance Minister Nicola Willis this week.

“This is just the start,” said Fitzsimons. “The Government will not stop until the public service is destroyed, we will not stop opposing them and resisting their destructive agenda until they’re voted out in November.”

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