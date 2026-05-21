Wairoa youth benefit from new funding partnerships

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Source: New Zealand Government

More than 80 Wairoa youth will be supported to re-engage with education or embark on the pathway to employment, through a joint Government and community funding initiative, Youth Minister James Meager has confirmed.

The Wairoa Young Achievers Trust has received $100,000 from the Youth Development Partnership and Innovation Fund, to deliver a minimum ten-week ‘Pathways 2 Potential’ programme for those aged 12 to 18 years, over one year.

That investment has been doubled through co-funding from the New Zealand Police, Eastern and Central Community Trust, and First Light Community Foundation for a total of $200,000.

“This partnership focuses on improving young people’s education through and additional learning opportunities and increased school attendance, with an end goal of attaining NCEA or starting, continuing, or completing tertiary qualifications,” Mr Meager says.

“Participants will get involved in hands-on tailored workshops covering crucial topics, like financial literacy, employability skills, teamwork and communication skills, discipline and decision-making and social media awareness.

“They will be supported to plan for key transitions, like between primary and high school or high school and tertiary education or work, and will have access to individual and group mentoring. They will also have opportunities to be involved in community volunteering.

“I’d like to acknowledge the strong advocacy for Wairoa’s young people from MP Katie Nimon, who spends a significant amount of time in the area supporting the community.

“This investment is part of our new direction for all Ministry of Youth Development funding to only go to programmes that can demonstrate successful outcomes, which align with key government targets.

“Through this community-led support we expect to see an increase in school attendance and improved academic performance, which is a key Government priority as we continue to fix the basics and build the future of New Zealand’s education system.”

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/21/wairoa-youth-benefit-from-new-funding-partnerships/