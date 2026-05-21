Post

Source: Radio New Zealand

King Charles III and Queen Camilla attend a Garden Party at Hillsborough Castle, in Hillsborough, Northern Ireland on 20 May, 2026. AFP / Pool

A British radio station has issued an apology after wrongly broadcasting that King Charles had died.

In a statement on social media, the Essex-based Radio Caroline said a computer error in its main studio triggered the “Death of a Monarch” procedure.

It says it was accidentally activated on Tuesday afternoon (local time) and mistakenly announced that the King had died before the station went silent.

King Charles was currently visiting Northern Ireland with Queen Camilla, and had been seen out and about in the town of Newcastle, County Down, when Radio Caroline falsely announced his death.

The station said all UK stations had the procedure in readiness, but hoped not to require it.

“We apologise to King Charles and our listeners for any distress caused,” Radio Caroline said.

“Caroline has been pleased to broadcast Her Majesty the Queen’s and now the King’s Christmas Message and we hope to do so for many years to come.”

Listeners who commented on the social media post said the news came as a shock, but soon turned to amusement when they realised the station had made an error.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/21/uk-radio-station-wrongly-broadcasts-that-king-charles-has-died/