‘Think again’: Police send strong message to visitors scamming Kiwis

Post

Source: New Zealand Police

A visiting UK national finds himself in custody after scamming tens of thousands’ out of an Auckland couple for a fake paint job.

The man’s associate, another visiting UK national, has scarpered from New Zealand and will face arrest if he returns.

It’s now the fourteenth time Auckland City fraud detectives have busted overseas visitors using a revolving wheel of scams against Kiwis in the past three years.

Police are sending a firm message to visitors that New Zealand is a not a soft target, with most offenders facing jail time and ultimately removal from the country.

Andrew Yeshua Glauberman, 21, appeared in the Auckland District Court this week and pleaded guilty to two fraud offences and a handful of shoplifting offences.

Glauberman’s associate, 29-year-old Thomas Jay Taylor has today had a warrant issued for his arrest for obtaining by deception.

Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Bolton says both UK nationals came to the Auckland City Financial Crime Unit’s attention while it investigated a painting scam.

“In early March, the pair allegedly dropped a flyer in a Mt Albert mailbox advertising a fake painting company,” he says.

“Unfortunately, the unassuming victims have engaged the services of the bogus company and handed over $27,000 as a deposit.”

The next day, an associate turned up and carried out a lazy sanding job on the exterior over the next two days.

This lazy handyman never returned.

Detective Senior Sergeant Bolton says the fake company was called ‘Everlast Home Improvements’.

“Police are very keen to hear from anyone in the Auckland region, or further afield that might have received such a flyer and have handed over any money,” he says.

“If you haven’t received the services that you’ve put a deposit down on, it’s highly likely you’ve been scammed, and we need to hear from you.”

As enquiries began in central Auckland, Police colleagues further south in Counties Manukau had arrested the pair for other dishonesty offending.

Constables from the Counties Manukau East Area Prevention Unit arrested Glauberman and his associate for five shoplifting offences and obtaining by deception at a Manukau hardware store.

Glauberman will now remain in custody until he is sentenced on 11 September.

“If Taylor returns to New Zealand, he will receive a welcoming committee from New Zealand Police and he will be arrested,” Detective Senior Sergeant Bolton says.

‘THINK AGAIN’:

These charges send a firm message to foreign nationals that think New Zealand is a soft target.

“Think again,” Detective Senior Sergeant Bolton says.

“Kiwis take a very dim view of scammers and those who seek to take advantage of our good nature, and this offending is not welcome here.

“We have a team of very committed fraud detectives who are working hard to prosecute this offending.”

In many cases foreign nationals charged over fraud offending have found large chunks of their stay ends up in custody.

“These visitors underestimate the stance our courts are taking on this offending, Police are opposing defendants’ bail and in many cases bail is being refused.”

Police continue to work with Immigration New Zealand to combat this type of migrant offending.

If you think you have been victim to the most recent painting scam, please make a report online at 105.police.govt.nz or call 105.

THE SCAM WHEEL:

The Auckland City Financial Crime Unit has prosecuted 14 foreign nationals over three years for a variety of scams, including:

– Fake Police scam

– Text messaging scams

– Foreign exchange scams

– Blessing scams

– Term deposit scams

– Ghost taping scam of stolen credit cards

– Travelling scams – including deposits for roof work, paint work

ENDS.

Jarred Williamson/NZ Police

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/21/think-again-police-send-strong-message-to-visitors-scamming-kiwis/