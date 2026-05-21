Sevens star Michaela Brake to make Black Ferns return

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Source: Radio New Zealand

Michaela Brake in action for the Black Ferns Sevens AFP / Carl de Souza

Former Black Ferns Sevens star Michaela Brake is set to return to the side following a stint in league and the birth of her first child.

Brake signed a new contract with New Zealand Rugby to the end of 2027.

The two-time Olympic Gold medallist, had her baby boy Harvey in March this year.

Black Ferns Sevens players with their Olympic medals. Iain McGregor / www.photosport.nz

Last year she became women’s Sevens most prolific try scorer with 273 tries.

She last wore the Black Ferns Sevens jersey in May 2025 in Los Angeles where New Zealand was crowned World Series winners for the eighth time.

She then signed a one-year deal with the Warriors to play rugby league, but had her season cut short due to her pregnancy.

Michaela Brake of the Warriors, NZ Warriors v Gold Coast Titans, Round 4 of the Telstra Women’s Premiership NRLW. Andrew Cornaga/www.photosport.nz

The 30-year-old was looking forward to easing back into the Black Ferns Sevens environment in the coming months, but knows she would have to fight for her place.

“The last nine months have been humbling, pregnancy has been a journey and it’s made me appreciate women’s bodies a lot more than I did before. The arrival of my son Harvey has been such a joy and I’m now in a place mentally where I want to come back,” Brake said.

“I love this team and this game so much. It’s been incredibly exciting watching the young talent come through. They’ve stepped up massively this year and I’m so proud of them. But when I come back, I’m going to be that aunty that’s annoying, and I’m going to be fighting for my position.”

Brake expected some “trial and error” as she gets to grips with the demands of Sevens again.

“I now call myself a fulltime mum and a part time rugby player because the well-being of my son comes first, so the fact I’m able to still be able to play rugby and come back to the Black Ferns Sevens is such a privilege.

“I’m very lucky to be in a position where I can come back and to have so much support around me who are helping me along the way.”

Black Ferns coach Cory Sweeney was excited about Brake’s fulltime return to the team later this year.

“Michaela is hugely important to our group, not only for what she brings to the field but also as a positive influence in the way she carries herself and the intensity, focus and professionalism she brings to training every day.

“She has stayed connected with our group, but we’re looking forward to officially welcoming her back to the environment.”

Sweeney said there was no set timeline on her return to play.

“She’s a remarkable athlete and incredibly competitive, but we’ll take our time and manage her transition back into training through the second half of the year.”

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/21/sevens-star-michaela-brake-to-make-black-ferns-return/