Search operation underway for yachtie near Baring Head, Wellington

Post

Source: Radio New Zealand

Flightradar24 shows a Philip Rescue Helicopter left Palmerston North shortly before 7pm, circling the area before landing in Wellington at 8.30pm. Screenshot / Flightradar24

A search and rescue operation is underway for a man missing on a yacht in the Cook Strait.

The Air Force, Navy and Police were searching for the vessel on Thursday night, following a mayday call made in the afternoon.

Harbourmaster Grant Nalder told RNZ the yacht had been near Baring Head and was having difficulties returning to Wellington.

He said two people had been on the vessel heading north from Wellington on Wednesday, when one became unwell.

CoastGuard and the Police Maritime Unit went out to Cape Palliser on Thursday morning and brought that person back to Wellington.

Nalder said the other person was still attempting to return to Wellington on Thursday night, with Police trying to locate where he was.

He said Police were the lead agency on the rescue operation.

Maritime NZ also referred queries to Police, saying “This is a CAT 1 SAR, meaning police is the lead agency.”

RNZ has approached Police for comment.

According to the New Zealand Search and Rescue website, Category 1 operations are locally coordinated by people who are familiar with the area, and can include close-to-shore marine searches (usually within 12 nautical miles of New Zealand).

A spokesperson for the Defence Force confirmed it was also involved in the search for the sailing vessel.

“Crew on a Royal New Zealand Air Force P-8A are launching an aerial search while Royal New Zealand Navy ship HMNZS Taupo is also in the area after responding to mayday broadcasts earlier this afternoon. The vessel with one person on board has reported becoming lost while en route to Wellington Harbour. New Zealand Police is the lead agency coordinating the search.”

Flight tracking website Flightradar24 showed a Philip Rescue Helicopter left Palmerston North shortly before 7pm and circled the area, before landing in Wellington at 8.30pm.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/21/search-operation-underway-for-yachtie-near-baring-head-wellington/