Ruling backs Viv Beck in Heart of the City stoush

Post

Source: Radio New Zealand

Heart of the City chief executive Viv Beck Supplied/ Heart of the City

Auckland’s Heart of the City has been ordered by the Employment Relations Authority to reinstate chief executive Viv Beck on an interim basis.

Heart of the City (HOTC) represents more than 15,000 businesses in Auckland’s CBD and receives Business Improvement District (BID) funding through a targeted rate paid by businesses.

Beck, chief executive for 10 years, was suspended on 27 March.

The ERA on 15 May found that Beck had an “arguable case” that she was unjustifiably suspended, and that there was strength in her submissions that the suspension was enacted before it was decided what the allegations were.

The decision by authority member Nicola Craig outlined that HOTC placed the start of the breakdown in relationship with Beck to October 2025, with the unanticipated release of a business survey’s results.

Beck disputed this, and said tensions were more recent.

The decision gave a timeline showing Beck was notified of her suspension a week after she raised concerns about the constitutional eligibility and conflicts of interest of the new chairperson, appointed in February.

It quoted the suspension letter dated 27 March, which included high-level concerns with Beck including “poor communication”, “breakdown of trust and confidence between you and the committee”, “hostile behaviour towards committee members” and “withholding of information said to be important to the committee’s functions”.

Craig said it took two weeks for the committee to provide details of those concerns to Beck, three weeks before an independent investigator was appointed, and another week to send draft terms of reference for comment.

“I am satisfied on an interim assessment that Ms Beck has an arguable case that Heart of the City failed to act as a fair and reasonable employer could have done, including the procedural steps outlined in s 103A(3) of the act, raising concerns and giving an opportunity for response.”

Craig said HOTC’s grounds for suspension were largely related to potential impact on the upcoming investigation and stakeholder implications.

She said while HOTC had since provided detailed concerns for Beck’s actions, “there is little to establish that the nominated risks make it impractical or unreasonable for her to be reinstated”.

There are steps HOTC could put in place to reduce difficulties, including having a key contact person from the committee for Beck to liaise with, and instruct her to not discuss the investigation with her colleagues, Craig said.

Craig also concluded that Ms Beck had an “arguable case” for permanent reinstatement, but added that her case may be altered on the basis of further evidence on why her removal from the workplace was necessary.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/21/ruling-backs-viv-beck-in-heart-of-the-city-stoush/