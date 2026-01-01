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Source: New Zealand Police

A man is in critical condition following a crash in Red Beach on Wednesday night.

Emergency services responded to Whangaparāoa Road after 9pm, to reports that a collision had occurred involving a van and a pedestrian.

“On arrival the male pedestrian was located with critical injuries, and he was transported to Auckland City Hospital,” acting Detective Inspector Megan Goldie says.

“The Serious Crash Unit attended the scene overnight, and an investigation is underway to establish how the crash occurred.”

The pedestrian, who is from the Whangaparāoa area, remains in a critical condition this morning.

The driver of the van was uninjured.

ENDS.

Jarred Williamson/NZ Police

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/21/pedestrian-critical-after-red-beach-crash/